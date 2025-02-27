Apriem Advisors Acquires 904 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $275.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

