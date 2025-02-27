WT Wealth Management Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $70.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

