WT Wealth Management Purchases 334 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 433,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,819,679,000 after purchasing an additional 205,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,253,952,000 after purchasing an additional 409,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,943,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $390.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.17 and its 200-day moving average is $398.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $387.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.