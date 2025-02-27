WT Wealth Management Buys 252 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,561,000 after acquiring an additional 154,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,809,000 after buying an additional 274,268 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $263.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.06 and its 200 day moving average is $286.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.74. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.78 and a fifty-two week high of $353.25.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

