Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America makes up approximately 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $199.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $171.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

