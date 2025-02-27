Versor Investments LP Sells 22,100 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,864.24. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.5 %

ORI stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.