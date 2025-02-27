Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $197.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.89. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

