Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $179.77 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.