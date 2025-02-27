Apriem Advisors Buys New Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ON by 319.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of ON by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.73.

ON Stock Performance

ONON stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. On Holding AG has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $64.05.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.