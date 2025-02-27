Apriem Advisors Buys New Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ON by 319.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of ON by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.73.
ON Stock Performance
ONON stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. On Holding AG has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $64.05.
ON Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.