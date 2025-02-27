Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Trimmed by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.13 and its 200-day moving average is $289.19. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.