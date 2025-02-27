Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 110 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $136.76 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

