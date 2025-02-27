Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $434.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.55 and its 200 day moving average is $429.32. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

