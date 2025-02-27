5,046 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 31,021.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Bank of America by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,776,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733,810 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bank of America by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,692,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493,817 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Bank of America by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,608,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

