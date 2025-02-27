Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.2% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $915.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $808.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $848.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $868.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

