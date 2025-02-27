Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,163 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.