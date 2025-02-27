New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,189,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the period. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $109,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 349.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HFXI opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $614.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $28.17.

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

