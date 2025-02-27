The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $32,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 278,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of KO opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.