New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $41,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICVT opened at $86.54 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

