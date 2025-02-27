Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000.

GBF stock opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.15. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $107.84.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

