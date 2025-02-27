Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $964,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,994,000 after acquiring an additional 658,215 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1,730,033.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,586,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

