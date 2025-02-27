11,619 Shares in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,237,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,487,000 after purchasing an additional 199,470 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The Campbell Soup Company has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

