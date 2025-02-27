Advisor OS LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4,627.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

