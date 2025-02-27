Sprott Inc. Purchases 9 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,192.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,887.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8,748.74. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7,015.00 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

