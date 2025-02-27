Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CEO Sells $1,151,280.36 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Mackin sold 42,156 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,130,617.42. This represents a 5.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,272.00 and a beta of 1.75. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Artivion by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,041,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 226,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the third quarter worth about $5,798,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth about $5,573,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 134,642 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

