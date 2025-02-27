Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 8,319 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 48,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $453.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

