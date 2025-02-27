Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,849 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 12,263.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,766,000 after purchasing an additional 412,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 116,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.50.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $343.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $327.37 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

