Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $932,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBK stock opened at $275.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
