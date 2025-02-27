Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $932,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $275.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.