Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,125 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

