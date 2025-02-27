ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORIC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 24,660 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $204,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,205.44. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 8,850 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $73,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,214.20. This represents a 15.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,361 shares of company stock valued at $350,749 over the last ninety days. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,555,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 424,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 152.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 247,863 shares during the period. Finally, Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,729,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

