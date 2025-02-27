Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded at TD Securities

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.91. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

