Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura Securities

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nomura Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BILI. Benchmark increased their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd boosted its position in Bilibili by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 3,793,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 422.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,256,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after buying an additional 1,823,829 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 14,710.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,762,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 1,750,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 208.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,260,000 after buying an additional 1,221,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.