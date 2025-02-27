Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel Sells 1,146 Shares

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total value of $2,129,829.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,426,699.78. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,887.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,417.65 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,799.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,680.58.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

