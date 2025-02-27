Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe Sells 21,000 Shares

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,213 shares in the company, valued at $45,781,476.40. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total value of $920,750.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total transaction of $1,868,350.00.

Reddit stock opened at $168.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74. Reddit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average is $125.99.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDDT. B. Riley lifted their target price on Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reddit from $142.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

