Andrew Vollero Sells 48,122 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Vollero sold 48,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $7,834,261.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 599,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,565,226. The trade was a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reddit Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of RDDT opened at $168.05 on Thursday. Reddit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $230.41. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion and a PE ratio of -21.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.83 and a 200 day moving average of $125.99.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reddit from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Reddit from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

