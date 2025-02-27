What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for TBPH FY2024 Earnings?

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 78.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $446.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.21. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 309,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,085. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

