Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Shares of PSN opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parsons by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Parsons by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

