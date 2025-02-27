Insider Buying: B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Insider Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Tant bought 7,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,375 ($27,108.43).

Oliver Tant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Oliver Tant acquired 12,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £45,125 ($57,228.92).

BME opened at GBX 284.60 ($3.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254.60 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 561.80 ($7.12). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 326.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 377.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Several research firms have commented on BME. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.85) to GBX 510 ($6.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 545 ($6.91) to GBX 490 ($6.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.61) to GBX 565 ($7.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 546.83 ($6.94).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

