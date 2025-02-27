Cormark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IAMGOLD Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.68.

IMG stock opened at C$8.35 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$3.44 and a 1-year high of C$9.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$136,080.00. Also, Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.11 per share, with a total value of C$38,918.88. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

