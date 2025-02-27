Northland Capmk Issues Negative Outlook for TH Earnings

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Target Hospitality in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

TH opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth $87,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

