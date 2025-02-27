Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for WEC Earnings

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for WEC Energy Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEC. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $106.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.91%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.