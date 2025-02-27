Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Trading Down 80% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) dropped 80% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $776.28 and last traded at $776.28. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Down 80.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,819.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,859.71.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

