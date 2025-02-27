Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Trading Up 9.8% – What’s Next?

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.75. 522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.43.

Amundi Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

See Also

