Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 332,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 284,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

