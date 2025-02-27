Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.38). 458,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,145,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.33).

Funding Circle Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.61. The firm has a market cap of £319.88 million, a P/E ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a leading UK lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, Funding Circle has extended more than £13.6bn in credit to c.103,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch.

