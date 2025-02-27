Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1,409.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of AECOM by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

AECOM Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $98.44 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.43.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

