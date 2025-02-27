Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799,467 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 123,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,817,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Barclays dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

