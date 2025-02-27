Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $158,000 Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BCAT opened at $15.29 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.62%.

