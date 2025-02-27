Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,846,480. This trade represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

