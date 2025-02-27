Amalgamated Bank Has $7.82 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after buying an additional 314,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 597,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 460,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,978,000 after buying an additional 50,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $318.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.81. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $221.53 and a twelve month high of $417.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $2,882,649.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,743,122.70. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,164 shares of company stock valued at $45,278,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

