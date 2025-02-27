NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,231,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,063,322,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

